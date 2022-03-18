The Eastpoint Fire Department will hold its annual Rib Cookoff this weekend.
This is the 21st year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The day-long event includes the rib cook-off where dozens of teams set up booths and compete for the title of top rib cook.
This year the fire department is offering a 1000 dollar first prize in the cook-off.
There will also be BBQ dinners for sale as well as apple dumpling with ice cream.
The event includes a silent auction, a liars contest and Live entertainment.
This year's music includes “Despite The Irony” and LD Hatfield.
The gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning – food will be sold beginning at 11.
The 21st annual rib cook-off is held at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park on the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint.
For more information about the event go the the Fire Department's website at eastpointvfd.com.
