Franklin County is ready to write a 6 million dollar check to fund the dredging projects for the Eastpoint Channel and 2 mile channel in Apalachicola.
The US Army Corps of Engineers is ready to move forward with dredging, but won't start until they have been paid in advance.
The county will receive 5 million dollars this week from the Gulf Consortium to pay for the project, with the promise of another million dollars later this year.
The county will have to seek interim short-term financing to cover the million dollars until they are repaid.
County commissioners have approved writing the check as soon as all of the money is available.
After the check clears, the Corps will process the Task Order and dredging should start within 30 days – so we could see dredging by early May.
The county does want to get these dredging projects started as soon as possible.
The Eastpoint Channel hasn't been dredged since 1985 and is now so shallow most boats can't even use it except on high tide.
That channel will be dredged from just west of the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barbers Seafood on the East, the original length, width and depth of the channel.
The two mile channel will be dredged from the mouth of the Apalachicola River to the Olin B. Ward waterfront park.
