Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

St. Joe Natural Gas Company offers Natural Gas to homes and businesses in the areas of Port St Joe, St Joe Beach, Mexico Beach, White City, Overstreet and Wewahitchka.

Using Natural Gas in your home can reduce your annual utilities over $650. With Conservation Rebates, getting Natural Gas is easier & cheaper than any other energy source.

They also offer propane delivery service for residential and commercial customers in Apalachicola, Cape San Blas, Wewahitchka & the surrounding Port St Joe Area.

St. Joe Natural Gas Company
📍 303 Long Ave, Port St Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-8216
Open Monday thru Friday – 8:30 am – 4:30 pm ET

Enjoy lively music with a coastal inspired menu and a fresh concept at KrazyFish Grille! They use locally sourced ingredients and make their signature items fresh daily.

Leave your worries at the door and soak in the carefree atmosphere, eat some amazing food, have a cool drink, sit back, relax, and enjoy their recently renovated outdoor covered patio!

Bring your furry friends too – their outdoor seating area is pet friendly!

KrazyFish Grille
📍 113 Monument Avenue, Port Saint Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-7878

Stock up on your grocery needs at the Mexico Beach Market. Easy and convenient they are strategically located in the heart of Mexico Beach!

And after shopping at Market stop by the Mexico Beach Wine and Spirits next door and pick up your favorite wine, beer, and other specialty liquors!

Mexico Beach Market & Mexico Beach Wine and Spirits
625 15th St Unit B & E, Mexico, FL 32456
(404) 293-7730





Sponsorship and Vendor opportunities are still available!
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $200
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

