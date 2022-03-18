Getting Out in Gulf County

We will cut the ribbon at 11:00 am!
We look forward to seeing you!!
The market will be open this weekend 9am to 1pm.
The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons Park.
The market is a 501c3 non profit staffed by volunteers.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022 AT 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM ET
Join us for the next "Archaeology on Tap" at Scallop RePUBlic in Port St. Joe, FL!
"Archaeology on Tap" encourages participants to enjoy an informal talk on archaeology topics while grabbing their favorite drink. This month, FPAN Destination Archaeology Resource Center's Mike Thomin will be presenting "The Maroon Marines: Archaeology at Prospect Bluff." During the War of 1812, a fort was built by Black British Colonial Marines and Indigenous people along the Apalachicola River. Called “Negro Fort” by American officials, it eventually became the center of the largest free Black settlement in what is now the United States. This talk highlights the history of this settlement and several artifacts recovered from the site that you can now view as 3D models online.
This event is free and open to the public. The talk starts at 5:30pm ET,but be sure to arrive early to grab your refreshment and a good spot!
Don't miss Top Regional Blues Acts performing in the heart of the Business District of historic Port St. Joe, Florida.
FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
Bee Social at the next Young Professionals of Gulf County event! Stop in for a cone or shake and meet other young professionals. This is a great way to network for business or for friends!
UMW Fashion Show Luncheon
SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2022 AT 11 AM – 1 PM ET
First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe
Join us for our Annual Fashion Show Luncheon with the latest styles from The Care Closet & local boutiques.
Tickets are $10 and available at The Care Closet & Two Fish Pantry.
All proceeds donated to The Care Close
Join the Gulf County Chamber and learn about a valuable small business resource, the Florida SBDC!
The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida (Florida SBDC at UWF) provides management assistance and training to any prospective or existing small-business owner in Northwest Florida, including Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Gulf, Calhoun, and Jackson counties.
Dr. Len Eichler, the local representative for Gulf County, will provide more information on the services provided, the impact of the SBDC, and how to register for individualized consulting services!
Location: St. Joseph's Bay Country Club
Time: 12:00 EST
Lunch will be available from Shaggy Bay Supper Club!
Don't miss the Port St. Joe Garden Club's springtime extravaganza! There'll be loads of plants, unexpected treasures, and yummies just in time for Easter! Rain or shine, the sale will be held on April 9th from 8 AM until 1 PM Eastern Time at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street in Port St. Joe. Visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club’s Facebook page for more information.
Spring is a great time to add to your home landscape. Tried-and-true plants, nurtured by club members, will thrive in gulf breezes and summer temperatures. Shop for flowers, vegetable starts, hanging baskets, fairy gardens, garden ornaments, and more. Your wallet will love the bargains discovered at the yard sale too! Freshly baked goods will delight your guests as you celebrate Easter!
or visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.
Among Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the seemingly hundreds of other networks, managing your social media can be a job by itself. And with 200 million small businesses on Facebook alone, it’s hard to stand out. Join Brea McCombs, Marketing Specialist and Business Consultant at the Florida SBDC at UWF, as she discusses better ways to identify the platforms your customers are using, the best practices for posting and how to attract, retain, and grow your customer base.
Location: Port Inn Event Hall
Time: 12:00 EST
Speaker: Brea Webb, Marketing Specialist and Business Consultant, Florida SBDC at UWF
Our members get benefits that do more, like healthcare coverage that includes Prosper Benefits to help you save throughout the year on your healthcare needs.
Small Business Owners, call or visit Dr. Len with no consulting appointment needed!
We are here to help your business grow and succeed!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
