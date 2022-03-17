The 5th Annual SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday April 23rd, 2022 next to Lighthouse Park and the event is now looking for sponsors.
The brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society.
It allows participants to try craft beers from around the region while also enjoying food and live music.
In 2019, the last year the Brewfest was held before the pandemic, the event raised $40,000 for the Franklin County Humane Society.
Brewfest attracts more than 600 out-of-town visitors each year and promotional materials were seen by more than 270,000 people through social media, website, and print.
Sponsorship does come with a number of benefits including your business names and logos featured on the brewfest website.
In addition, Mastiff level sponsor names and logos are featured on banners at the event.
They also recognize and feature our sponsors on social media platforms as we advertise and publicize the event throughout the year.
Sponsorship starts as low as $100 and the top-level sponsorship is only $750.
For details, e-mail sgibrewfest@gmail.com.
And if you want to get tickets for this year's event, tickets to the SGI Brewfest are only $40 and a limited number of VIP packages are available for $100.
Visit http://www.sgibrewfest.com to get the latest information and to purchase tickets.
