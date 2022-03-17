NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 17, 2022

Highlights
The unique green color of the Latrunculina austini sponge gives it St. Patrick’s Day spirit all year long. But instead of a pot of gold, this sponge’s value lies in its molecular chemical composition—it targets and kills pancreatic and ovarian tumor cells.
In the fight to ensure that our seafood is safe, legally caught, and accurately labeled, traceability is a critical tool to ensure that information is accessible throughout the global seafood supply chain. A recent workshop brought together practitioners, technical experts, and fisheries officials from across the globe to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the design, management, and implementation of seafood traceability programs.
The Southeast is home to more types of fishing opportunities and charter boat captains than any other area of the United States. Unfortunately, not everyone plays by the rules. Before you head out on the water, read some tips for finding legally-operating, federally-permitted captains who are committed to safety and conservation.
In early 2021, the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture set out to increase and diversify partnerships with stakeholders around the nation. One partnership resulted in the office co-hosting the first-ever Minorities in Aquaculture communications student intern last fall.
Alaska
For the love of whales, Alaska team sheds light on the death of a long-known humpback whale.
West Coast
The Lemhi River in central Idaho has been a focus of salmon recovery in the Columbia River Basin for more than a decade. A stretch of the river would go dry each year without voluntary, market-based agreements with landowners. When rapid and severe drought stressed the Lemhi in 2021, local landowners and recovery partners stepped up like never before to keep the rivers and streams flowing.
Sierra Pacific Industries is the largest private forest landowner in California, with about 1.8 million acres of timberland. Rivers and streams on the company’s land provide habitat for endangered salmon and steelhead species. NOAA Fisheries, in partnership with the company, approved a Habitat Conservation Plan and Safe Harbor Agreement. Under the agreement, Sierra Pacific will carry out conservation measures to support salmon and steelhead recovery.
A new report shows cooler waters on the West Coast were sandwiched between a marine heatwave and historically hot, dry conditions on land in 2021.The unique combination of hot-cold-hot conditions was a novel phenomenon for researchers and shows early signs of continuing into 2022. Ecosystem provides good forage for many species according to the latest California Current Ecosystem Status Report.
Pacific Islands
In 2021, we recognized partner Diane Pike for expanding and enhancing recovery of Hawaiian monk seals—one of our most imperiled marine species.
Southeast
Anglers intending to target reef fish or coastal migratory pelagic fish need to be sure they are booking a charter from a federally permitted charter operator. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement welcomes tips and information from anyone about unpermitted charter operations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic region. They may, on a case-by-case basis, issue rewards to individuals who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution.
Statistical calibrations will allow data from state surveys to inform upcoming stock assessments. Short- and long-term research priorities will address congressional directives to review and identify improvements to state and federal surveys.
Volunteer anglers contribute heavily to our knowledge of highly migratory fish, helping us better manage these species.
Upcoming Deadlines
April 5: Seafood Eligible in USDA’s $400 Million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program
April 25: Application deadline for USDA's Value Added Producer Grants
May 16: Application deadline for USDA's Farmers Market Promotion Program grants
May 16: Application deadline for USDA's Local Food Promotion Program grants
May 16: Application deadline for USDA's Regional Food System Partnerships grants
View more news and announcements.
Upcoming Events
March 22–24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting to be held virtually.
March 31: Part 2 of the MRIP Data User Seminar on Custom Domain Analyses.
April 4–7: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Gulf Shores, Alabama (hybrid in-person/virtual event).
April 4–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage, Alaska (hybrid in-person/virtual event).
April 5–7: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Galloway, New Jersey (hybrid in-person/virtual event).
April 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Seattle.
April 12–14: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 19–20: Tentative schedule for the Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting to be held virtually.
View more events.
No comments:
Post a Comment