NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 17, 2022

Global Traceability, Cancer-Fighting Sponge, and More

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries

MARCH 17, 2022

Highlights

Cancer-Fighting Green Sponge Brings More than Just Good Luck

The unique green color of the Latrunculina austini sponge gives it St. Patrick’s Day spirit all year long. But instead of a pot of gold, this sponge’s value lies in its molecular chemical composition—it targets and kills pancreatic and ovarian tumor cells.

Tackling the Challenges of Global Seafood Traceability Programs

In the fight to ensure that our seafood is safe, legally caught, and accurately labeled, traceability is a critical tool to ensure that information is accessible throughout the global seafood supply chain. A recent workshop brought together practitioners, technical experts, and fisheries officials from across the globe to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the design, management, and implementation of seafood traceability programs.

Hooking You Up with Important Tips for a Great Day on the Water

The Southeast is home to more types of fishing opportunities and charter boat captains than any other area of the United States. Unfortunately, not everyone plays by the rules. Before you head out on the water, read some tips for finding legally-operating, federally-permitted captains who are committed to safety and conservation.

Partnership Supports Minorities in Aquaculture Internship

In early 2021, the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture set out to increase and diversify partnerships with stakeholders around the nation. One partnership resulted in the office co-hosting the first-ever Minorities in Aquaculture communications student intern last fall.

Alaska

Necropsy Team Puts Heart Into Examining a Whale Named “Spot”: A Valentine’s Day to Remember

For the love of whales, Alaska team sheds light on the death of a long-known humpback whale.

West Coast

Idaho Landowners Keep River Flowing as Drought Threatens Snake River Salmon

The Lemhi River in central Idaho has been a focus of salmon recovery in the Columbia River Basin for more than a decade. A stretch of the river would go dry each year without voluntary, market-based agreements with landowners. When rapid and severe drought stressed the Lemhi in 2021, local landowners and recovery partners stepped up like never before to keep the rivers and streams flowing.

Forestland Management Benefits Salmon and Steelhead in Northern California

Sierra Pacific Industries is the largest private forest landowner in California, with about 1.8 million acres of timberland. Rivers and streams on the company’s land provide habitat for endangered  salmon and steelhead species. NOAA Fisheries, in partnership with the company, approved a Habitat Conservation Plan and Safe Harbor Agreement. Under the agreement, Sierra Pacific will carry out conservation measures to support salmon and steelhead recovery.

New Snapshot of California Current Shows a System of Extremes

A new report shows cooler waters on the West Coast were sandwiched between a marine heatwave and historically hot, dry conditions on land in 2021.The unique combination of hot-cold-hot conditions was a novel phenomenon for researchers and shows early signs of continuing into 2022. Ecosystem provides good forage for many species according to the latest California Current Ecosystem Status Report.

Pacific Islands

2021 Partner in the Spotlight: Diane Pike

In 2021, we recognized partner Diane Pike for expanding and enhancing recovery of Hawaiian monk seals—one of our most imperiled marine species.

Southeast

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement Offers Rewards for Information on Unpermitted Fishing Charters in the Southeast

Anglers intending to target reef fish or coastal migratory pelagic fish need to be sure they are booking a charter from a federally permitted charter operator. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement welcomes tips and information from anyone about unpermitted charter operations in the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic region. They may, on a case-by-case basis, issue rewards to individuals who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution.

Two-track Approach Will Incorporate Gulf State Recreational Fishing Data Into Federal Stock Assessment, Management Process

Statistical calibrations will allow data from state surveys to inform upcoming stock assessments. Short- and long-term research priorities will address congressional directives to review and identify improvements to state and federal surveys.

Citizen Science Helps with Rare Sailfish Recaptures

Volunteer anglers contribute heavily to our knowledge of highly migratory fish, helping us better manage these species.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 5Seafood Eligible in USDA’s $400 Million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program

April 25Application deadline for USDA's Value Added Producer Grants 

May 16Application deadline for USDA's Farmers Market Promotion Program grants

May 16Application deadline for USDA's Local Food Promotion Program grants

May 16Application deadline for USDA's Regional Food System Partnerships grants

Upcoming Events

March 2224Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting to be held virtually.

March 31Part 2 of the MRIP Data User Seminar on Custom Domain Analyses.

April 47: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Gulf Shores, Alabama (hybrid in-person/virtual event).

April 411: North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Anchorage, Alaska (hybrid in-person/virtual event).

April 57: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Galloway, New Jersey (hybrid in-person/virtual event).

April 613: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Seattle.

April 1214: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Mystic, Connecticut.

April 1920Tentative schedule for the Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting to be held virtually.

Federal Register Actions

