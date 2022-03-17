Thursday, March 17, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:


Robbie Blanton - GutterWerks
1616 Crawfordville Hwy., Unit D, Crawfordville
850.766.7111
Eddie Evans - Individual Member
evanse67@gmail.com
850.509.4035

Cheryl Swift - Art by Cheryl
850.766.3218
cswiftrealtor@yahoo.com

Reid Tilley - Oyster Boss Oyster Company, LLC
140 Purify Bay Road, Crawfordville
ReidKennethTilley@gmail.com

Chamber and Member Events

Wakulla 4-H Summer camps and Deadlines
Wakulla 4-H Program Announces 2022 Summer Camp Dates and Deadlines - UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County (ufl.edu)

Camp Gordon Johnston honors Canines and Cartoonists
Special Exhibit
3/1-4/2

19th  Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival 
3/19

Wakulla Horseman's Association Club Show
3/19
LAST CALL - Networking Luncheon hosted by Sherlock Springs, Catered by The Kast Net
3/23
Menu: Bourbon Chicken, Lo Mein, Fried Rice, Egg Rolls, Ms. Thu's special cupcakes
Cost: $15 per person
Reply to this email to reserve your seat(s) DEADLINE TO RSVP OR MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR RESERVATION IS TODAY

United Way of the Big Bend Shop & Stroll Event
3/24

Wakulla Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner
3/26

Panacea Beer & Oyster Festival
Updated with ticket link
3/26

11th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
4/2

11th Annual Low Country Boil

Tables available - download image for more information
Come see us at our office and purchase your drink tickets early

SAVE THE DATE
Sopchoppy Worm Grunting Festival & 5K Run
Link to schedule
4/9
 
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute, 170 Preservation Way, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council.
 

Household Hazardous Waste Day
4/23

SAVE THE DATE
Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament
4/23 and 4/24
FSUCML Open House, St. Teresa, Florida
4/30
(https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach_education/special-events/open-house/)

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
