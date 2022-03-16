In case you didn't know, this week is Government Finance Professionals Week, a time to recognize government finance professionals and the vital services that they provide to our state and our community.
Government Finance Professionals Week is sponsored annually by the Florida Government Finance Officers Association, a professional association founded in 1937 and serving more than 3,300 professionals from state, county and city governments, school districts, colleges and universities, special districts, and private firms.
On Tuesday, Franklin county commissioners agreed to adopt a resolution celebrating the week and acknowledged some of the local finance professionals for their hard work, dedication and leadership
The resolution was presented by Franklin County Clerk of Court Michele Maxwell, who also took some time to recognize the people in the county finance department for their hard work, dedication and leadership.
Other constitutional officers including the sheriff, the property appraiser, the tax collector, and the supervisor of elections also recognized their own finance office staff.
