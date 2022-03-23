Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

On April 4, Karan Josephus celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first show with Pampered Chef! Karan’s Pampered Chef business is a HUGE source of pride for her. She works with an amazing group of people who get up every day and make the world a better place to live. Because they show everyone how to "lure" their families to the table with delicious, inexpensive, quick and nutritious meals, they help solidify relationships, build self-esteem and promote togetherness. In a FUN way. What a "job"!
And...if you'd like to play one of those parts, no order is too small, every home (or office, backyard deck or basement) is a perfect place for a show and their apron (being a Pampered Chef consultant) fits EVERY one. Give their business a try...you'll be glad you did!
Karan Josephus
Your Pampered Chef Consultant
(231) 220-5502 (Day)
(231) 220-5502 (Evening)
(231) 220-5502 (Cell)
No comments:
Post a Comment