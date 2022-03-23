Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

On April 4, Karan Josephus celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first show with Pampered Chef! Karan’s Pampered Chef business is a HUGE source of pride for her. She works with an amazing group of people who get up every day and make the world a better place to live. Because they show everyone how to "lure" their families to the table with delicious, inexpensive, quick and nutritious meals, they help solidify relationships, build self-esteem and promote togetherness. In a FUN way. What a "job"!
 
And...if you'd like to play one of those parts, no order is too small, every home (or office, backyard deck or basement) is a perfect place for a show and their apron (being a Pampered Chef consultant) fits EVERY one. Give their business a try...you'll be glad you did!
 
Karan Josephus
Your Pampered Chef Consultant
 
 (231) 220-5502 (Day)
 (231) 220-5502 (Evening)
 (231) 220-5502 (Cell)

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Marcella Vasilinda joining us as an 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗱𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿.
 
You do not have to be a business to support the Chamber of Commerce, any individual can become a member.

Your membership also helps and supports community events that everyone loves like the upcoming Blues on Reid.

The Gulf County Chamber appreciates Marci and her dedication to the chamber, our community and her family!
 
For more information on membership visit www.gulfchamber.org

Whether it’s Business to Business or Business to Consumer, Adobe helps you get your message to the world!
 
Contact Garret French, our local contact at cit46532@adobe.com for any assistance - or visit www.adobe.com.

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
Join us next Sunday to celebrate the 1 Year Anniversary of The Mill introducing The Sweet Shop!!

Ribbon cutting for The Sweet Shop will be at 3:30.

There will be #livemusic by @bospringband See you there!
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



