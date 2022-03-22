The Apalachicola Bay Charter School is holding open enrollment through April the 1st.
The Charter school is a public school which means it’s free and it even has a free after school program and a free breakfast and lunch program.
The school will be accepting students in pre-Kindergarten through the 8th grades.
The ABC school is inviting all parents to drop by during the open enrollment period to pick up an enrollment packet.
The school is located at 98 12th street in Apalachicola.
You can also find the enrollment packet on the school website at www.abceagles.org.
The completed enrollment packet must be returned by 3:30 PM on April the 1st.
As a Public School, the Apalachicola Bay Charter School cannot discriminate or limit enrollment against any student population for any reason.
If the number of applicants exceeds the number of openings at the school, students will be chosen through a random lottery process.
No comments:
Post a Comment