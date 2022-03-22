Franklin County is moving forward on a county-wide dune restoration project well as St. George Island Storm Water Improvements.
The county plans to restore storm-damaged dunes on St. George Island between 12th street east and 12th street west where most of the public beaches are.
The project would be similar to the dune restoration project at Mexico Beach that includes dune building and planting sea oats.
They are also seeking money to build beaches and dunes for about 6000 feet parallel to Alligator Drive at Alligator Point.
The preliminary design and engineering concepts are waiting for approval from state agencies.
After that it should take about 4 months for the construction grant applications to be approved.
