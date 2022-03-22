If you have a good idea on how to make US coastlines more resilient to storms and floods, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation would like to hear it.
The Foundation is looking for proposals under the National Coastal Resilience Fund.
In 2021, the fund provided $39.5 million for the restoration or expansion of natural features such as coastal marshes and wetlands, dune and beach systems, oyster and coral reefs and barrier islands.
This year the fund will invest nearly 140 million dollars.
The request this year is for projects that restore, increase, and strengthen natural infrastructure — the landscapes that help absorb the impacts of storms and floods — to ultimately protect coastal communities and enhance fish and wildlife habitat.
The complete request for proposals can be found at nfwf.org
Pre-proposals are due by April 21st and full proposals are due June 30th.
https://www.nfwf.org/programs/national-coastal-resilience-fund/national-coastal-resilience-fund-2022-request-proposals.
