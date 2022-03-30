Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
For anglers and outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate the wild beauty of nature and the timeless gift of seclusion, Black's Island
is Florida’s ultimate in understated luxury vacation
. Sheltered by Cape San Blas and surrounded by the pristine waters of St. Joseph Bay, escape to one of the most beautiful private islands in the United States.
Black’s Island is a private playground for families, friends, groups, corporate retreats, class reunions, and water enthusiasts of all kinds. In addition to relaxing accommodations in their private vacation homes, guests enjoy their clubhouse and cabana, sparkling pool, spacious sundecks, floating trampoline, beach volleyball, tropical boardwalk, free-ranging birds, and are always welcome to use their kayaks, paddleboards, rods & reels.
Black's Island
2049 FL-30A, Port St Joe, FL 32456 (888) 908-6001
Grateful Redz Hot Dogz is A Mobile hotdog cart serving up delicious 1/4 lb hotdogs and Georgia Sausages, as well as Pulled pork! They are usually set up in St. Joe Beach in a couple of different locations so be sure to follow them on Social Media to know where to find them!
Grateful Redz Hot Dogz
8134 W HWY 98 Mexico Beach, FL 32456
Imagine a faith-based company where you create your own schedule, share inspirational products, earn income, & engage in community—a sisterhood. The Mary & Martha sisterhood is a community of women across the nation that builds one another up in faith and business.
Their vision is to bring eternal hope and encouragement to every home, every day!
Over 2,000 years ago Mary & Martha served others in their home. In fact, the best guest ever, Jesus, had dinner there more than once. Their story teaches having people in your home is not about entertaining, it’s about the people! Perfection is not the point. People are the point. Welcoming others is love in action! Join them as they bring hope and encouragement to many.
Stephanie Dicken-Parham, Mary & Martha Independent Consultant
Last weekend we welcomed the Sweet Shop, conveniently located at The Mill Mercantile & Social
, and celebrated the one-year anniversary with hamburgers, hotdogs and the Bo Spring Band!
Be sure to stop by and grab your favorite candies and ice cream!
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
· Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)
Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)
Non-profit- $125.00
Basic Business- $175.00
Corporate- $250.00
Premier- $500.00
VIP- $1000.00
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
