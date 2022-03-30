Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

For anglers and outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate the wild beauty of nature and the timeless gift of seclusion, Black's Island is Florida’s ultimate in understated luxury vacation ✨🌴. Sheltered by Cape San Blas and surrounded by the pristine waters of St. Joseph Bay, escape to one of the most beautiful private islands in the United States.

Black’s Island is a private playground for families, friends, groups, corporate retreats, class reunions, and water enthusiasts of all kinds. In addition to relaxing accommodations in their private vacation homes, guests enjoy their clubhouse and cabana, sparkling pool, spacious sundecks, floating trampoline, beach volleyball, tropical boardwalk, free-ranging birds, and are always welcome to use their kayaks, paddleboards, rods & reels.

Black's Island
📍 2049 FL-30A, Port St Joe, FL 32456
☎️ (888) 908-6001

Grateful Redz Hot Dogz is A Mobile hotdog cart serving up delicious 1/4 lb hotdogs and Georgia Sausages, as well as Pulled pork! They are usually set up in St. Joe Beach in a couple of different locations so be sure to follow them on Social Media to know where to find them!

Grateful Redz Hot Dogz
📍 8134 W HWY 98 Mexico Beach, FL 32456

Imagine a faith-based company where you create your own schedule, share inspirational products, earn income, & engage in community—a sisterhood. The Mary & Martha sisterhood is a community of women across the nation that builds one another up in faith and business.

Their vision is to bring eternal hope and encouragement to every home, every day!
  
Over 2,000 years ago Mary & Martha served others in their home. In fact, the best guest ever, Jesus, had dinner there more than once. Their story teaches having people in your home is not about entertaining, it’s about the people! Perfection is not the point. People are the point. Welcoming others is love in action! Join them as they bring hope and encouragement to many.

Stephanie Dicken-Parham, Mary & Martha Independent Consultant

Last weekend we welcomed the Sweet Shop, conveniently located at The Mill Mercantile & Social, and celebrated the one-year anniversary with hamburgers, hotdogs and the Bo Spring Band!

Be sure to stop by and grab your favorite candies and ice cream!
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

﻿
