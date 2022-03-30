The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is calling on vendors and exhibitors to come be a part of the 31st Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Saturday, April 23rd.
The Carrabelle Riverfront Festival is a full day of free, family-friendly activities, live music, entertainment, unique and colorful arts & craft vendors and delicious food.
This year's event will feature live music from the band “Nightshift” along with many other talented musicians.
The fabulous Fishy Fashion Show by Joan Matey is also returning featuring characters that show off astonishing, nautical outfits made from sea nets, old beach umbrellas, oyster sacks, sponges and more.
Plus there will be lots of things for kids to enjoy, like Captain Davy’s Adventure Show with his family-friendly band of pirates with music, magic and mayhem.
There will also be a Party Train with free mini-train rides for children.
The festival is less than one month away and is still welcoming vendors and exhibitors but space is filling quickly.
Vendors who specialize in food, arts, antiques, handcrafted artisan items, and other goods are invited to be a part of this special event.
The festival is also seeking cultural, historical and natural resource exhibitors.
For more information on becoming a vendor contact Lori at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce at 850-697-2585.
For information about being a cultural, natural resource or educational exhibitor, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com
