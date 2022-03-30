If you are looking for a fun and educational summer camp for your kids this summer, you might want to check out the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea.
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is bringing back summer camp for summer 2022.
Their Summer camp by the sea offers creativity and exploration of the marine and environmental community through yoga, themed craft projects, beach time, hiking, cooking and more.
They are having two separate weeks for campers this summer, June 6-10 and June 20-24.
The camps are for Kindergarten through 5th graders
To get signed up just go to the Summer Camp by the Sea website.
https://491.899.myftpupload.com/aquatic-adventures-summer-camp/
