You can go freshwater fishing without a license this weekend.
April 2nd and 3rd are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an invitation for people to try out fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a license for freshwater fishing this weekend all other bag limit, season and size restrictions apply.
And to make your fishing day successful, check out MyFWC.com/Fishing/Freshwater for fishing tips, locations and regulation information.
