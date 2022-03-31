The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is now the proud owner of a penny press machine.
These are the machines that let you squeeze fun designs into a penny.
It costs 50 cents to use, plus the penny you want to squeeze, and you can choose from 4 different local designs.
Designs include Eastpoint Florida with an oyster, shrimp and tongs, St. George Island with a lighthouse, The Florida Seafood Festival with King Retsyo, and the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Logo.
If you want to try the machine out for yourself, just stop by the Chamber office at 17 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
They are open 9 to 5 Monday through Friday and 10 to 3 on Saturdays.
