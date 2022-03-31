Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
MEMBERSHIP DIRECTORY AND ONLINE DIRECTORY UPDATE We are currently working on our print version of our business directory. Any members with unpaid dues will not be listed in the 2022/23 edition. Contact us at your earliest convenience so we can include you in the listing.
Online directory on our website - once dues are up to date, your listing will be re-activated.
If you're not sure that your dues are up to date, please call our office. We can also take a credit card payment over the phone if you do not remember how to log into your online listing.
March was another great month for the Chamber! We had 7 new members join the Chamber: Art By Cheryl (Cheryl Swift), Capital City Home Loans (Mary Wallace), Eddie Evans, Gutterwerks (Robbie Blanton), Hancock Whitney Bank (Tyler Toles), Oyster Boss Oyster Co. (Reid Tilley), and St. James Bay Golf Resort (Becky Freeman). This brings our total membership to 310!
We also had another successful networking luncheon in March. Our host was Sherlock Springs and our great lunch was catered by The Kast Net. If you are looking to rent a venue for a day or weekend, Sherlock Springs is a great choice! And you can’t go wrong having The Kast Net cater your next party or event! Thank you to all of our members who brought guests and door prizes and to Petra Shuff and our Events Committee volunteer coordinator Mary Wallace for putting together another successful luncheon despite the rain! This month I want to ask you what is the role of a good Chamber of Commerce? Well, we are more than the coordinator of great social events! Besides promoting its member businesses as I highlighted in last month’s message, I believe a Chamber should also be involved in promoting sound, good business growth in the community. This is done, in part, by the Chamber’s members and, in large part, by our sister organization - the Economic Development Council. More here
CareerSource Capital Region has a free event for employers that are federal contractors coming up on April 6th and a paid event, LEAD (leadership development training), coming up on April 21st.
Federal Contractors Summit April 6th, 8:30am – 10:00am Business leaders who currently are or want to become Federal Contractors are encouraged to attend the free, virtual Federal Contractors Summit, hosted by CareerSource Capital Region. This summit will feature Keynote presenter: Jacqueline Ortiz-Baerga, Assistant District Director, USDOL/OFCCP; up-to-date information regarding the US Department of Labor and its agencies; anticipated changes for federal contractors through new Executive Actions; strategies for attracting more veterans; and networking with other federal contractors to gain valuable information regarding talent management as a federal contractor. Register at: https://lnkd.in/edqJgtuE See attached flyer for more information.
LEAD April 21st & 22nd – 1.5 days – ONLY 6 SEATS REMAIN LEAD (Leaders Evolve And Develop) training was designed with Florida’s capital region in mind, as there’s nothing quite like it offered locally for emerging, new and existing managers. Based on modern, research-based leadership theories, LEAD delivers critical concepts that can be immediately applied in the workplace. Some of the training topics include:
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 9:00a.m. at the Wakulla Environmental Institute, 170 Preservation Way, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 Ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
