The Florida Forest Service has contracted to use two single-engine air tankers for wildfire suppression efforts in the Hurricane Michael impact area.
The tankers were secured in anticipation of significant wildfire activity during the peak of Florida’s year-round wildfire season.
While the wildfire season traditionally peaks in April and May, it got off to an early start as the Chipola Complex, which included the Adkins Avenue Fire, Bertha Swamp Road Fire, and Star Ave Fire, impacted Bay, Gulf, and Calhoun counties earlier this month.
The Chipola Complex burned more than 34,000 acres, destroyed two homes and damaged 12 others.
All three wildfires were fueled by strong, steady winds that pushed through thick, dry, and dead trees and vegetation that remain on the ground after the 2018 storm.
The air tankers can carry 800 gallons of water for use in fighting wildfires and come from Coastal Air Strike based out of Collier County.
The planes have been contracted for two months and the contract can be extended based on fire activity.
The aircraft will be based out of the Calhoun County Airport for the duration of the contract and available for wildfire response within the Hurricane Michael impact area.
