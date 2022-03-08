Gulf Specimen Hosts an Environmental Advocacy Workshop

On Saturday, March 19th from 1-3pm, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab will host its first environmental lecture in the new Anne Rudloe Memorial Marine Science Center. The lecture is free to all attendees and will include a tour of our aquarium or our living dock if weather permits!
Ever had that feeling of despair when you drive by a patch of pristine woods being torn down but don’t know what to do about it? Or noticed the water quality at our favorite local park, Wakulla Springs, deteriorating over the years and not sure how to help stop it? Well, this workshop is for you.
Guest speaker, Chad Hanson – a local environmental advocate – will lead a discussion on how to turn angst into action for a specific issue or on the way to becoming an environmental steward.
Chad has run several locally grown organizations targeting environmentally responsible development, water protection, and Wakulla Springs protection. Workshop participants will hear ways to get involved in local issues and take part in a group discussion on getting and staying active. So, if you’re a budding or even a lifelong environmentalist but are unsure of what to do or how to do it, this workshop can be door opener to finding that path. The workshop is sponsored and hosted by the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and will be the first of many other focused workshops geared at educating the public on local issues with an eye toward environmental awareness, advocacy and stewardship.
