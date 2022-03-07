The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has approved a final rule allowing a limited, highly regulated harvest of Goliath grouper in Florida state waters.
It is the first time in 30 years fishermen are allowed to target the species.
The new rules includes a recreational harvest of up to 200 Goliath per year, requiring a recreational Goliath harvest permit and tag, issued through a random-draw lottery.
The permit an tag will cost 150 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
Fishermen who get the permit would be limited to one fish per person during a season running from March 1 through May 31st.
Allowable gear will be hook-and-line only and legal fish will be from 24 to 36 inches total length.
Harvest will continue to be prohibited in federal waters.
