Gumbo Recap & What's Coming Up! - The E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

|GUMBO RECAP!
Gumbo Division
1st Place: BBQ Monsters - Perry, GA
2nd Place: Blast on the Bay - Port St. Joe, FL
3rd Place: KC Sportfishing - Mexico Beach, FL
Brunswick Stew Division
1st Place: Sullivan's Roux - Mexico Beach, FL
2nd Place: Stew Krew - Port St. Joe, FL
3rd Place: Port City Cleaning - Port St. Joe, FL
Best Decorated
Sullivan's Roux - Mexico Beach, FL
Best Team Spirit
Team Metcalf - Port St. Joe, FL
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
|A fan favorite with a twist!
We publish it with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
1 pound pasta noodles (ziti or penne)
Preheat the oven to 350F. Cook the pasta according to package directions, drain in a colander, and put in a stockpot. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large saucepan. Once melted, add the shallots and sauté until soft. Add flour and stir for about one minute, until combined. Whisk in the milk. Bring the mixture to a slight boil, whisking constantly. Add cream, mustard, cheeses, and salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir contents together until all the cheese is melted. Mix in the pasta and lobster, and pour into a large baking dish. Bake until golden, about 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with chives before serving. Enjoy!
