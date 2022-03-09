Two companies have bid on a county project to improve County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
Last week the county opened bids for the 5.2 mile long resurfacing project.
The bids were both from companies out of Tallahassee and ranged from 4.9 to 5.2 million dollars.
This is the second time this project has been bid out – the first time all of the bids came in higher than the county could pay for.
The county only has about 3.4 million to pay for the project so this time they also asked for bids for a shorter section of about 3.5 miles.
The bids for the smaller section ranged from 3.4 to 3.6 million dollars.
The work will include widening and resurfacing a section of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road west of Apalachicola.
The project will also re-stripe the road, add signage, fix some drainage and add grass to the shoulders.
The bids will be considered by a committee for a recommendation before the county commission makes a final decision at their next meeting.
No comments:
Post a Comment