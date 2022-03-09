Franklin County has decided to withdraw a grant request they had hoped would fund the purchase of the old Alligator Point Fire Department and now looking for another source of funding.
The county would like to purchase old Alligator Point Fire Department and the eighth of an acre it sits on to help eliminate a dangerous curve on Alligator Drive.
The county plans to relocate the paved road across the property.
The county had sought a federal Hazard Mitigation Grant to pay for the purchase but have now learned that that particular grant would require the property to remain as open space and would not allow for the construction of a paved road on the site.
The county is still moving forward with negotiating a sales contract for the property with the contingency that the county is able to locate another funding source.
