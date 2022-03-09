The Franklin County Humane Society has a new way for you to remember your favorite pets or people who have passed away.
They call it the Rainbow Bridge Memorial and it is located at the entrance to the Franklin County Humane Society.
You can purchase a memorial plaque to honor your favorite pets - pets do not have to have been adopted from the shelter.
You can also remember special people who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge or you can honor a living person who loves and supports pets.
A memorial plaque can be purchased for a $250 donation.
Each 6-x-12-inch plaque will be customized with the words of your choice in white letters on a dark green background.
When finished, the plaque will be displayed at the Rainbow Bridge Memorial or they can mail the plaque to you for display in your own home or garden.
For more information, contact the Franklin County Humane Society on Highway 65 or call them at 850-670-8417.
You can also e-mail them at fcadoptioncenter@fairpoint.net
