Hundreds of rib lovers flocked to Vrooman Park in Eastpoint on Saturday to help raise money for the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department held its 21st annual rib cook-off last weekend – its the fire department's biggest fund-raiser of the year.
Brag N Bones took 1st place this year, and you can try their BBQ any time you want at their restaurant in Eastpoint.
2nd place went to Dan Harper and Ronnie Maxwell of Locked Out BBQ and third place went to John Solomon and 10-4 BBQ, who also won the peoples choice award for raising the most money for the fire department and they won the award for best rig.
The fire department also held a silent auction which raised over 4 thousand of dollars.
The annual rib cook-off helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The fire department is still tallying the full amount raised and expects to have the totals later this week.
