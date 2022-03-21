St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Winkle! My sister, Peri, and I were recently surrendered to SJBHS because our owner had too many of us running around. I am a female 7 month old little sweetheart! I am super friendly and affectionate. I love snuggles and would make a great addition to almost any family! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
