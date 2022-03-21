If you have a child that would one day like to attend one of the US military academies then make plans to attend Military Academy Days on March 26th in Panama City or Tallahassee.
The event is open to high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who are interested in attending one of the U.S. military academies.
The event is designed to teach parents and students more about the schools, the requirements for admission and the appointment process.
Representatives from each of the service academies including West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy will be on hand to speak with attendees.
Generally representatives from the ROTC units various Florida colleges and universities also attend.
Military Academy day will be held on March the 26th from 1 till 3 at Tallahassee City Hall and from 5 till 7 Eastern time at the FSU Panama City Campus.
