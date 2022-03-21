There are now more than 1 million registered recreational vessels in Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last week announced that Florida continues to lead the nation and has passed the mark of 1 million registered recreational vessels across the state.
Florida, with its great year-round weather and plenty of access to fresh and salt water, is the “Boating Capital of the World.”
The top five counties for vessel registration in Florida are Miami-Dade (74,622), Pinellas (53,867), Lee (50,304), Broward (47,741) and Hillsborough (41,495).
And with more boats on the water, the state is urging boating safety to both residents and visitors enjoying Florida’s year-round boating season.
Boaters are encouraged to wear their life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness and know the dangers (and penalties) for operating a vessel while impaired.
Check out MyFWC.com/Boating for boating safety tips.
You can even also there for the Florida Boat Ramp Finder to help you find a great place to launch your boat.
