If you have a high school aged artist in the family, you might be able to get some of their work hung in the US Capitol in Washington DC.
The 2022 High School Congressional Art Competition is going on now.
The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country.
High school students residing in Florida’s Second District which includes Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty counties, are encouraged to submit their work.
The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol building along with artwork from across the country.
The second and third place winning pieces will be put on display in either Congressman Dunn’s Tallahassee District Office or Panama City District Office.
Submissions can include paintings, drawings, collages, and photography, among other mediums.
The deadline for submission is April the 25th.
You can find full competition guidelines at congressman Dr. Neal Dunn’s website.
