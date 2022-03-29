Let’s go fishing! Freshwater license-free weekend is April 2-3
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 2-3.
License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.
Looking for a fishing spot to bring your family? The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend and the public is invited to attend. Youth anglers will be allowed to access fish in ponds on site. Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing!
Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby
Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby
Some of Florida’s freshwater waterbodies are extra special right now! Have you heard about our freshwater angler recognition program, TrophyCatch? We are celebrating its 10th season and that means you can fish for special, pink-tagged largemouth bass for some big prizes! Visit TrophyCatch.com to learn more.
For more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at MyFWC.com. Fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
