NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 10, 2022

Highlights
At this year’s Seafood Expo, NOAA Fisheries has a full agenda of conference sessions on key topics affecting the seafood community and an open Town Hall on our draft seafood strategy. NOAA leadership, including our Assistant Administrator, Janet Coit, will be attending this year to discuss the Administration’s priorities related to seafood. Hope you can attend a session and drop by Booth #181. See you in Boston!
To celebrate Women's History Month, we are highlighting some of our colleagues who contribute to NOAA Fisheries' core missions every day. Learn more about their career journeys, why they became scientists, their day-to-day jobs, and what Women's History Month means to them.
Some 270 top scientists from 67 countries, including two NOAA scientists, have published a large-scale report on climate change. Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation & Vulnerability, released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, describes how climate change is already affecting the world’s human and natural systems.
NOAA scientist Laurie Wietkamp discusses a research survey on Pacific salmon in an effort spanning the entire North Pacific Ocean. The goal is to unravel a mystery: What determines whether salmon that migrate across the North Pacific come back alive?
NOAA Fisheries is stepping up enforcement to ensure the safety of federal fisheries observers and at-sea monitors in the Northeast. Federal laws prohibit harassment, intimidation, and interference with federal fisheries observers. These laws apply to everyone onboard during an observed fishing trip.
North Atlantic right whales are in crisis and approaching extinction with fewer than 350 remaining. These whales migrate, breed, and feed in coastal waters frequented by humans for boating, fishing, and shipping. We know that collisions with boats of all sizes, not just large ocean-going ships, are one of the primary causes of right whale injuries and deaths.
No comments:
Post a Comment