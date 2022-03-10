Thursday, March 10, 2022

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – March 10, 2022

MARCH 10, 2022

Highlights

Visit Us at Seafood Expo North America

Seafood Expo

At this year’s Seafood Expo, NOAA Fisheries has a full agenda of conference sessions on key topics affecting the seafood community and an open Town Hall on our draft seafood strategy. NOAA leadership, including our Assistant Administrator, Janet Coit, will be attending this year to discuss the Administration’s priorities related to seafood. Hope you can attend a session and drop by Booth #181. See you in Boston!

Women's History Month 2022

women's history month

To celebrate Women's History Month, we are highlighting some of our colleagues who contribute to NOAA Fisheries' core missions every day. Learn more about their career journeys, why they became scientists, their day-to-day jobs, and what Women's History Month means to them.

Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability

Climate Change

Some 270 top scientists from 67 countries, including two NOAA scientists, have published a large-scale report on climate change. Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation & Vulnerability, released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, describes how climate change is already affecting the world’s human and natural systems.

Salmon on the High Seas: Unlocking the Mystery of Salmon in the North Pacific

salmon

NOAA scientist Laurie Wietkamp discusses a research survey on Pacific salmon in an effort spanning the entire North Pacific Ocean. The goal is to unravel a mystery: What determines whether salmon that migrate across the North Pacific come back alive?

NOAA to Increase Enforcement Actions to Ensure Safety of Federal Fishery Observers, Monitors

enforcement actions

NOAA Fisheries is stepping up enforcement to ensure the safety of federal fisheries observers and at-sea monitors in the Northeast. Federal laws prohibit harassment, intimidation, and interference with federal fisheries observers. These laws apply to everyone onboard during an observed fishing trip.

All Boaters Should Reduce Their Speed to Protect North Atlantic Right Whales

right whales

North Atlantic right whales are in crisis and approaching extinction with fewer than 350 remaining. These whales migrate, breed, and feed in coastal waters frequented by humans for boating, fishing, and shipping. We know that collisions with boats of all sizes, not just large ocean-going ships, are one of the primary causes of right whale injuries and deaths.

Alaska

Invasive Green Crab Monitoring: Partnerships Propel Species Management

green crab

The green crab is an invasive marine species spreading throughout the coastal waters of the United States. NOAA Fisheries and Metlakatla Indian Community are leading the way on monitoring this species’ potential presence in Alaska waters.

Southeast

Mission: Iconic Reefs Shares Strategic Priorities for 2022–2025

reef

NOAA has identified the most immediate actions necessary to achieve the goals of Mission: Iconic Reefs. The initiative is a first-of-its-kind effort to restore seven coral reef sites in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Mission: Iconic Reefs 2022–2025 Priorities provides guidance on these highest priority actions.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

How Environmental DNA Can Help Our Ocean

help our ocean

Environmental DNA, or eDNA, is an evolving new tool that helps us understand the ecosystems below the waves. Water samples with eDNA can show scientists what types of animals are present, how many there are, and how long they’ve been there.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 5 Seafood Eligible in USDA’s $400 Million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



at

