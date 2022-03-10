Franklin County has taken a big step forward in addressing a need for code enforcement in the county.
While the county has stopped short of hiring a code enforcement officer, they have created a process for people to report complaints and for the county to address them.
First, the public can now submit a concern or complain to the county by going to the county website at Franklincountyflorida.com.
They will also accept e-mails or telephone calls.
There will be a dedicated county staff member responsible for receiving, verifying , and tracking all complaints.
Once the county determines that a complaint is valid, the responsible party will be notified of their violation.
If the responsible party fails to comply, either by ignoring or refusing to respond to the violation notification, the matter will be sent to a Magistrate for a ruling.
Based on the magistrate's ruling, the county will proceed with enforcement.
Before all of this takes place the county will have to fill the vacant building inspector position and change the status of the part-time permitting clerk to a full time position.
It will also require the transfer of the supervision of the Zoning department to the Building Official allowing Building Department and Zoning Office response to violations to be unified.
The county will also have to advertise for Request for Qualifications for a Magistrate to hear the violation cases.
To board agreed unanimously to all of those steps and the county is now in the process of completing them.
