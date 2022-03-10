New regulations to help protect Florida's diamondback terrapin population are now in effect.
Diamondback terrapins are medium-sized turtles that live in brackish water habitat where blue crabs tend to live, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers.
Diamondback terrapin populations are in decline throughout their habitat from habitat loss, growing popularity in the global pet trade, illegal collection as well as climate change.
Because of overlapping habitat, there is also the potential for terrapins to be accidentally caught in blue crab traps.
As of March 1st, the collection of diamondback terrapins from the wild is prohibited with exception of collection for scientific research with a permit.
Also, people who had diamondback terrapins as pets before March 1st can legally keep their animals but must obtain a no-cost permit.
In addition, by March 1st of next year, all recreational blue crab traps will be required to have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2 x 6 inches at the narrowest point or 2 x 6-inch bycatch reduction devices installed.
Bycatch reduction devices can reduce incidental terrapin mortality by keeping terrapins from entering crab traps and are intended to have little impact on blue crab catch.
