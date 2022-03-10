The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Emerald Coasts will receive a 2022 Project of the Year Award from The Corps Network in recognition of their OysterCorps Training Academy.
It is one of only three of the awards presented to Corps groups nationwide.
Project of the Year Awards are presented on an annual basis to Corps that have undertaken
especially influential or innovative initiatives.
The OysterCorps project was created to allow students in the Conservation Corps to experience first-hand the opportunities, benefits, and challenges of oyster aquaculture.
The project also teaches them about oyster habitat and what is happening in the Bay, gets the students out in the field to learn how oyster farming works, and see if aquaculture is a career path they would be interested in.
The Conservation Corps, based in Eastpoint, primarily engages young adults in natural resource restoration and conservation work across the North Florida region from Pensacola to Tallahassee.
Through a term of service that could last from a few months to over a year, Corps participants – or “Corpsmembers” – complete meaningful projects while gaining job experience and developing in-demand skills.
