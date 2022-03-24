Water temperatures are on the rise, which means Florida’s manatees are on the move spreading out from the warmer waters in South Florida.
More boaters hit the water this time of year too so its important that people pay attention for manatee near the surface.
In some area there are seasonal manatee zones that go into effect April 1st and FWC officers say they will be patrolling those areas more heavily.
In north Florida boaters are urged to wear polarized sunglasses to help spot the creatures in the water.
You should also watch for large, telltale circles on the water’s surface which indicate the presence of manatees – sometimes you can also see their snouts.
If you do see manatee make sure to slow down.
If you find a sick or injured manatee you should report it to the Florida Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
No comments:
Post a Comment