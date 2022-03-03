Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola is donating some of its unneeded hospital beds to a senior care center in Port St. Joe.
On Tuesday, Weems was given approval to remove a number of older hospital beds from the hospital's asset list.
Those beds have already been replaced by newer ones that were provided last June by the Florida Department of Emergency Management.
Weems said it will donate 15 of its older beds to Gulf Shores Care Center Nursing Home in Port St. Joe.
Weems CEO David Walker said that location was chosen because it is older and was hit by Hurricane Michael, so the beds are needed there.
