Weems Memorial Hospital is investigating the possibility of bringing a mobile dialysis service to Franklin County to provide dialysis to patients who currently have to travel to Tallahassee or Panama City for their treatments.
The county has been discussing a local dialysis program for a number of months, ever since Gulf County announced it would open a dialysis treatment center in Port St. Joe.
Gulf County had sought assistance from Franklin County in paying for the service, but Franklin County said it cannot spend local health care tax dollars outside of the county.
Now the local hospital is trying to find out how many Franklin County residents need dialysis so they can determine what type of local service could be offered.
They are looking at either a 2 seat mobile bus that could be at the hospital 3 days a week, or could be parked at other locations around the county depending on where the need is greatest.
If the demand is bigger, the hospital could go with a large semi trailer sized truck that could handle up to 36 patients a day that would be parked at the hospital permanently.
Currently the hospital is collecting information from local dialysis patients to see what the actual demand is.
If you or someone you know are a user of dialysis, please contact Weems Memorial Hospital.
You can call or email to Susan Daniels, Chief Financial Officer at 850-653-8853 ext. 132 or send an e-mail to sdaniels@weemsmemorial.com.
