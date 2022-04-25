A 23 year old man from Douglasville, Georgia died in a single vehicle accident on Highway 98 in Carrabelle early Sunday morning.
According to the Highway patrol, the man was was traveling east on Highway 98 on a motorcycle at 1:30 Sunday morning.
He was near the intersection of County road 67 and failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled across the center line and the westbound lane into the north paved emergency shoulder before colliding with the concrete bridge wall.
The motorcycle went airborne before colliding with the north grassy shoulder ejecting the driver from his bike.
The motorcycle came to final rest on the north grassy shoulder where it became engulfed in flames.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carrabelle Police Department, and the Franklin County Emergency Medical Services.
