Greater amberjack reopens to recreational harvest in Gulf waters May 1-31

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack will open in Gulf state and federal waters May 1-31. Following a closure in June and July, recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack is scheduled to reopen again Aug. 1-Oct. 31.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack or certain other reef fish species in Gulf or Atlantic state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel (includes anglers over 65 years of age), you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip. This is a no-cost designation that must be renewed annually. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and visit MyFWC.com/SRFS to learn more.
To learn more about greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations.”
