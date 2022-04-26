|Anniversary Celebration for the
Old City Hall Building
Sunday, May 1
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
At the Carrabelle History Museum
106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL
Step into the 1930s. Join us in commemorating the anniversary of the opening of the historic City Hall Building. This building first opened to the public on May 2, 1938. This 84 year old building is now home to the Carrabelle History Museum.
The Old City Hall was the result of a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project and was described at the time of its construction as "one of the finest buildings in the state for a city of this size." The structure is a two story brick vernacular style of that period.
Carrabelle’s original City Hall was constructed by Marvin N. Justiss, a local mason of note who is said to have built half of Carrabelle. Mr. Justiss hand made the concrete blocks in wooden forms. Each block weighs over 60 pounds.
Drop by the museum to have some cake and refreshments and see the temporary display celebrating the history of our building and Carrabelle in 1930s.
Carrabelle History Museum is located, one block from Carrabelle's historic waterfront, at 106 SE Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
Volunteers are needed! In order to offer these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
