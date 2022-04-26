Franklin County opened bids this month for repairs to Island View Park just east of Carrabelle – there was only one bid for the project, so now FEMA wants the project rebid until more companies bid on it.
Now the county is filing an Emergency Noncompetitive Procurement Justification with FEMA in hopes that a waiver will be granted because they don't think any additional companies will bid on the project.
County staff said they followed all proper procurement steps to receive competitive bids – the bid solicitation was advertised in both the Panama City News Herald and the Apalachicola Times.
It was also posted to the online governmental bid platform DemandStar, and posted with the Office of Supplier Diversity and circulated to their list of vendors and posted on the county website.
There were nine contractors who requested copies of the bid specifications and four who attended the mandatory pre-bid meeting, but in the end only one company actually bid on the work at a cost of abut 1.6 million dollars.
The county will now have to wait to see if their waiver request is granted.
The state of Florida spent over a million dollars to build Island View Park, which provided beautiful views of the water as well as piers and kayak launches ,a central plaza and a concrete parking area.
The park had been open to the public for less than 2 months when Hurricane Michael destroyed it in October of 2018.
No comments:
Post a Comment