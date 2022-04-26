You have to be 16 years old and have a valid driver's license to legally drive a golf cart on St. George Island or in Eastpoint.
Franklin County Commissioners held a public hearing on the issue this month where they had considered lowering the legal age to 14 which would be in line with state rules.
In the end, though, they felt that it is a safety issue and 14 is too young for people to drive motorized vehicles, especially in busy areas like St. George Island.
Two speakers at the hearing agreed that lowering the age to 14 would increase the risk of someone getting hurt or killed.
The county did make one change to its golf cart ordinance.
They agreed that anyone violating the ordinance would receive a uniform traffic citation, and not be punished for violating a county ordinance.
