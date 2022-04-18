April is national poetry month, and to celebrate, the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library and Apalachicola's Piggly Wiggly have joined together for a program called Pizza for Poetry.
The program is for all Franklin County students aged 4 to 14.
All they have to do is pick up a challenge card at the library in Apalachicola.
The card has 5 poetry challenges and as each one is completed, they can have the card stamped by library staff.
Once the card challenges are complete, they get a certificate for a free slice of pizza at the Apalachicola Piggly Wiggly.
There are only a few weeks left, so make sure to pick up your challenge card as soon as possible.
Th Apalachicola Margaret Key Library is at 80 12th street in Apalachicola it is open Monday – Friday from 10:00am – 6pm, and Sundays from 12pm – 4pm.
No comments:
Post a Comment