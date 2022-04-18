FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Odysseus is a 70lb American Bulldog and a big, sweet, loveable lug of a dog. He knows basic commands and really wants to please. He is obviously very strong so his adopter will need to be able to handle that but whoever gets him will be a very lucky person!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
