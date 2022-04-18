The Florida Department of Financial Services recently donated more than 630 desktops and laptops to Florida schools.
The Franklin County School District received 192 of the computers, and the Wakulla Christian School received 219.
The Desktop Services Team, located in the Office of Information Technology donates surplus equipment and computers regularly to Florida schools.
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said these days, desktops and laptops are critical tools for learning; particularly for students who don’t have easy access to computers at home. This technology will hopefully help teachers who are working hard to ensure Florida’s children have access to a quality education.
