The Wakulla Forestry Station has a new member.
Senior Forester Emily Martin has joined the team after spending a year and a half as a forester on Tate’s Hell State Forest in Franklin County.
Martin will be primarily responsible for the land management of Wakulla State Forest.
She will also help landowners meet their land management goals through the implementation of sustainable forestry principles.
Some of her services will include tree identification; diagnosis of tree disease and pest problems; developing forest management plans and providing information about federal cost-share programs.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment