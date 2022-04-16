Avenue B Expo at Carrabelle Riverfront Festival

|Avenue B: The Place to See
Exhibitor Expo at
the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
Saturday, April 23
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
In front of the Carrabelle History Museum
The Carrabelle History Museum is inviting you to the 31st Carrabelle Riverfront Festival to be held Saturday, April 23, from 10 am - 6 pm along the beautiful harbor in Carrabelle, FL. We hope you will join us for what has become a favorite event not only for the Carrabelle community, but for much of the Forgotten Coast. The festival features family-friendly educational exhibits and activities, arts & craft vendors, fun children’s activities, a variety of food vendors, and live music and entertainment. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Carrabelle History Museum is excited to again be hosting a fun, historical, cultural and natural resources expo on Avenue B in front of the Carrabelle History Museum as part of the festival. Natural resource experts, regional history exhibits, live animals, educational activities and displays, plus Florida folk musician, Frank Lindamood, will be featured. This popular avenue full of family-friendly cultural activities is made possible through a sponsorship by Coastal Cottage Living in Carrabelle.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get up and personal with some animals like "Stormy" the alligator and "Sadie" a diamondback terrapin turtle native to the Carrabelle coasts from 11 am–2 pm with Jerry Walls, a professional naturalist. Jerry will also have several other local native animals such as a king snake and a beautiful red rat snake also known as a corn snake. Periodically, one of the animals will be brought out to safely touch and feel. Only from 11 am–2 pm! While on Avenue B guests can also learn about the area’s diverse marine life from FSU Coastal and Marine Lab and see shark jaws, coral, and more. Families can also learn about animals like "Echo", a Sulcata tortoise (also known as an African spurred tortoise) from Florida Wild Mammal Association.
In addition, natural resource specialists will be on hand to share information about our area’s native resident and migrating birds, fire education, our state forests, Master Gardener Program, and the wonderful natural resources of our area’s state parks. Plus Franklin County 4-H will be sharing current projects including their youth archery program. This year we will again be hosting the Pet & People Cooling Station hosted by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.
There will also be many opportunities to discover fascinating regional history. Festival goers can learn what life was like in as a pioneer in the Florida Panhandle between the 1820s and the 1940s, about the sawmills of Franklin County, the unique historical architecture in Carrabelle’s very own downtown, how Carrabelle was transformed into a WWII training camp including a WWII military vehicle, and about the pre-Historic Native peoples and the early settlers who lived right here on the Carrabelle Harbor. Plus enjoy the sounds of Florida Folk Music from the one and only Frank Lindamood from 11 am – 1 pm in front of the Carrabelle History Museum.
All this and more can be found within the Avenue B experience. Free and fun for all. Hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum as part of the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival. Generously sponsored by Coastal Cottage Living. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency. For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
Plus on display thru the end of April
Special Exhibit: C. C. Land Turpentine Camp
Volunteers are needed! In order to offer these fabulous events, we depend on volunteers. Please consider being a volunteer today! A few hours of your time would make a huge difference to the Carrabelle History Museum.
There is no admission fee for these events. Your support is vital for us to continue to offer great cultural programs. Donations may be made securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online. Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum. Memberships may be paid online here by credit card or PayPal - Donate Online.
