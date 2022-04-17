NOTICE OF HEARING TO IMPOSE AND PROVIDE FOR COLLECTION OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS IN THE PARK SUBDIVISION MUNICIPAL SERVICES BENEFIT UNIT

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Wakulla County, Florida, will conduct a public hearing to consider creation of The Park Subdivision Municipal Services Benefit Unit (“MSBU”), as shown above, and to impose special assessments against certain parcels of property located therein to fund the capital costs of Broadband improvements within the proposed Municipal Services Benefit Unit. The hearing will be held at 5:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022, in the Board of County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the imposition and collection of the assessments on the ad valorem tax bill, including the time period over which the capital assessments will be paid. All affected real property owners have a right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections with the County within 20 days of this notice. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the hearing, such person will need a record of the proceedings and may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be made. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Executive Assistant to the County Administrator at (850) 926-0919, at least two (2) working days prior to the date of the hearing.
The Broadband Improvements Assessments have been proposed to fund the installation of broadband facilities to provide access to high-speed internet services within the MSBU. The Broadband Improvements Assessment for each parcel of property will be based upon the number of buildable lots attributable to such parcel. A more specific description is set forth in the Initial Assessment Resolution adopted by the Board of County Commissioners on March 7, 2022. Copies of the Initial Assessment Resolution and the preliminary Assessment Rolls are available for inspection at the Office of the County Administrator, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, Florida between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The proposed maximum annual assessment is $187.70 per Lot. The assessments will be collected on the ad valorem tax bill as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes. The assessments will be collected over a period of 5 years, commencing with the tax bill mailed in November 2022. Failure to pay the assessments will cause a tax certificate to be issued against the real property which may result in a loss of title.
If you have any questions, please contact the County Administrator at (850) 926-0919, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
