Franklin and Gulf Community Health Update

The health department would like to highlight 3 messages to the public on 4/26/22:
- If you live, work or spend time in Franklin or Gulf, we need your help!
To help create healthier neighborhoods and communities, we really need your input on what matters most. Please complete the survey below that takes only 5 minutes! Answers are anonymous and the results help partners make better community health improvements. https://ascendanthealth.
Nomi Health is no longer operating testing sites in Franklin and Gulf, so the health department wants to make sure residents know their options for symptomatic or travel requirements:
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. To order your tests, visit https://www.covid.gov/tests so you have them when you need them. Or you can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
For other testing options, COVID-19 testing remains available through healthcare providers, some pharmacies like the Port St. Joe CVS or by calling the health department for an appointment (Franklin: 850-653-2111, Gulf: 850-227-1276). If you do not have symptoms, COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.
And yes, vaccines are still available to those in need.
